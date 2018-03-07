Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin guided by Russia’s interests, shrugs off West’s portrayal of him as ‘villain’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 07, 15:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president noted that "it is an opinion expressed by western sources, but not everyone - even in the West - shares it"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin takes no offence at being depicted as a villain by some western experts, as he himself said in an interview with broadcast journalist Vladimir Solovyov that was included in a documentary entitled World Order 2018.

Read also

Putin advises countries to build ties with Russia, warns antagonism doomed to backfire

When asked if it discouraged him to observe such beliefs, Putin answered in the negative. "First, I’ve gotten used to it long ago," he said. Second, in Putin’s words, "there are very good guidelines." "The interests of Russia and its people are the guidelines," the president pointed out. "As long as I feel that I am following these guidelines, I will not abandon my path and will care little about other things, they just don’t distract me from efforts to achieve the goals that I consider paramount for my country," he added.

In response to a question as to how it feels to be "a villain," Putin said the question should be "forwarded to villains." He also noted that "it is an opinion expressed by western sources, but not everyone - even in the West - shares it."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
2
Attempts to block Nord Stream 2 do not meet European interests — Wintershall CEO
3
Putin guided by Russia’s interests, shrugs off West’s portrayal of him as ‘villain’
4
Russia, Iran discuss sales of SSJ-100 airliners — minister
5
Putin was certain sanctions would follow Crimea’s reunification with Russia
6
Russia’s Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Chechnya
7
Russia’s new ‘breakthrough’ weapons outlined by Putin to arrive for troops on schedule
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама