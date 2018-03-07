Diplomat describes Russia’s breakthrough weapons as response to US policy to fuel tension

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russia’s steps to develop ‘breakthrough’ weapons is a response to the policy of the United States and NATO countries to fuel military and political tension, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Having focused on Russia’s breakthrough weapons, many preferred not to get into the causes that prompted Russia to create them. But this is important. They still fail to understand that the steps taken by the Russian side are a legitimate response to years-long and consistent actions by the US and other NATO countries to purposefully fan military and political tension," the Russian diplomat stressed.

"It turned out to be a bit more assymetric than many had expected but Russia did not violate any accords," Zakharova said.

"Washington and its allies have made an obvious stake on the factor of force in pushing through its approaches on the international scene in circumvention of universally-recognized mechanisms of ensuring peace and security. The issue of military dominance permeates US doctrinal documents," Zakharova said, pointing to the provisions of the new US nuclear doctrine.

"We have tried for long to build a constructive dialogue on the strategic agenda and prompt colleagues to discuss those problems that really concern Russia, as well as a considerable part of the international community," the Russian diplomat stressed.

Limits on ABM systems

"We proposed to Western partners to start a serious talk on limiting ABM [anti-ballistic missile defense] systems, the bilateral treaty on which with us the United States, contrary to all of Russia’s efforts, simply quit in 2002. Being actually a part of the American offensive potential, the ABM system poses a direct threat to the strategic balance of forces," Zakharova stressed.

"All the Russian initiatives on creating a joint ABM system were immediately brushed away," the Russian diplomat added.

The US missile shield in Eastern Europe is being created also in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Force Treaty (the INF Treaty) because "anti-missile launchers can be used to launch offensive weapons" banned by the document, Zakharova pointed out.

"We insistently recommend that everyone should once again carefully examine the text of the [Russian] president’s address [to both houses of Russia’s parliament], especially the section which clearly states that all the work to strengthen the defense capability of our country was conducted and is being conducted within the framework of effective arms control treaties. We expect common sense to take the upper hand and partners to find the strength to get away from empty propaganda rhetoric and make a choice in favor of honest and equitable interaction amid a really evolving multi-polar world," the Russian diplomat said.

Putin’s State of the Nation Address

In his State of the Nation Address to both houses of Russia’s parliament, Putin announced about the development and trials of the most advanced strategic weapons Russia was creating in response to Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the ABM Treaty and the deployment of the missile shield both on the territory of the United States and outside its national borders.

The breakthrough weapons include the Sarmat new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, the nuclear-powered cruise missile and the drone submarine that can be armed with both conventional and nuclear charges.

The Russian leader stressed that Russia’s growing military might was a reliable guarantee of peace on the planet while all the work to strengthen the country’s defense capability had been carried out within the framework of existing international arms control treaties.