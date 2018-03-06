Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s new ‘breakthrough’ weapons outlined by Putin to arrive for troops on schedule

Military & Defense
March 06, 12:58 UTC+3

These weapons include the Sarmat new intercontinental ballistic missile and the Kinzhal hypersonic missile

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. New ‘breakthrough’ weapons outlined by President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1 will arrive for Russian troops on schedule, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

Read also

Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons

"The president presented a number of most advanced developments of the defense sector, noting that some weapon systems had already arrived for troops. I want to emphasize that all the measures that have been mapped out will be implemented within the timeframe set by state contracts," the defense minister said.

"The supreme commander-in-chief highly praised the work to strengthen the armed forces and enhance the country’s defense potential. He stressed that today Russia has a modern, compact and hi-tech army," Shoigu said.

In his State of the Nation Address to both houses of Russia’s parliament, Putin announced about the development and trials of the most advanced strategic weapons Russia was creating in response to Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the ABM Treaty and the deployment of the missile shield both on the territory of the United States and outside its national borders.

Read also

Defense Ministry proposes Russians to choose names for weaponry listed in Putin’s address

The breakthrough weapons include the Sarmat new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, the nuclear-powered cruise missile and the drone submarine that can be armed with both conventional and nuclear charges.

The Russian leader stressed that Russia’s growing military might was a reliable guarantee of peace on the planet while all the work to strengthen the country’s defense capability had been carried out within the framework of existing arms control international treaties.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
4
Russia’s new ‘breakthrough’ weapons outlined by Putin to arrive for troops on schedule
5
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама