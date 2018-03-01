Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Defense Ministry proposes Russians to choose names for weaponry listed in Putin’s address

Military & Defense
March 01, 20:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, President Putin suggested that Russians should give names to new types of the country's strategic weapons

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1./TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has invited a competition on its official website for the best names for the state-of-the-art weapons mentioned by President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

"Upon instructions from the Russian president, a special service has been launched on the official website of the ministry, designed for choosing the names for Russia’s advanced weapons. From today on, every visitor of the Defense Ministry’s official website can make his or her own contribution to giving the names to three advanced weapon systems, using a user-friendly service (http://mil.ru/vote.htm)," the report said.

A cruise global-range missile, an unmanned underwater vehicle as well as a laser weaponry wait to be named, the ministry said. "At the first stage of the voting, offers with the names for each system will be selected. Then, the users will be asked to choose the best among the most appropriate versions," it added.

Earlier in the day, President Putin suggested that Russians should give names to new types of the country's strategic weapons - a cruise global-range missile and unmanned underwater vehicle.

"By the way, code names for these new two types of Russia’s strategic weapons, which are a cruise global-range missile and unmanned underwater vehicle, have not been chosen yet," Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Thursday. "We expect proposals [to be posted] on the Defense Ministry’s website".

