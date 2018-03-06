Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 06, 19:41 UTC+3

The transport aircraft hit the ground 500 meters from Hmeymim airfield

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/RAF/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENSE

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case over the crash of a Russian military transport plane near Hmeymim airbase in Syria, the committee’s spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko informed TASS.

"The Russian Investigative Committee’s military investigators have launched a criminal case under Section 351 of Russia’s Criminal Code (Violation of flight rules or Preparations for Them)," she said.

Read also
An-26 plane

Russian transport plane crashes in Syria

According to Petrenko, the plane was carrying out a planned flight in Syria. According to preliminary data, an Antonov An-26 transport aircraft hit the ground 500 meters from Hmeymim airfield.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that a Russian An-26 transport plane crashed during its landing approach at around 15:00 Moscow time on March 6. According to preliminary data, there were 26 passengers and six crew members aboard the aircraft. None of them survived. A technical fault could have been the cause of the plane’s crash, the ministry said, adding that the Defense Ministry’s commission would examine all possible versions of the crash.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian watchdog denies authenticity of crashed plane's black-box transcript
2
Erdogan vows not to cancel S-400 deal with Russia despite likely sanctions
3
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
4
Forbes lists 103 Russian billionaires with overall wealth of $414 bln
5
Russia’s Iskander-M to remain unmatched until at least 2025 — official
6
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch serial production of new pistol
7
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама