Russia to facilitate dialogue between South, North Korea — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Moscow will contribute to talks between Seoul and Pyeongyang, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said at the meeting with Chung Dong-young, an MP of South Korea’s National Assembly who heads a group for peace and cooperation in Northeast Asia.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Morgulov confirmed "the intention of the Russian side to provide assistance to promoting dialogue between South and North Korea, expanding and deepening it, including in the economic area."

At the meeting, the sides discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula in general. Both sides called for settling the crisis by political and diplomatic means, and said that steady progress here may be reached only through talks between the concerned parties.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects of further developing cooperation between Russia and South Korea.