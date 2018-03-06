Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to facilitate dialogue between South, North Korea — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 06, 14:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and MP of South Korea’s National Assembly Chung Dong-young discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Moscow will contribute to talks between Seoul and Pyeongyang, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said at the meeting with Chung Dong-young, an MP of South Korea’s National Assembly who heads a group for peace and cooperation in Northeast Asia.

Read also

Russia welcomes agreements between Seoul, Pyongyang

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Morgulov confirmed "the intention of the Russian side to provide assistance to promoting dialogue between South and North Korea, expanding and deepening it, including in the economic area."

At the meeting, the sides discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula in general. Both sides called for settling the crisis by political and diplomatic means, and said that steady progress here may be reached only through talks between the concerned parties.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects of further developing cooperation between Russia and South Korea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get most advanced attack helicopters by yearend
3
Russian Investigative Committee launches criminal case over plane crash in Syria
4
Foreign office clarifies what Johnson meant when speaking of UK presence at World Cup
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry says crashed plane was carrying 39 people
6
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold joint air force drills
7
Putin notes Russians charged with influencing US election 'may be brought to justice'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама