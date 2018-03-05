Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Namibia agree to improve legal groundwork for cooperation, says Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 05, 22:01 UTC+3 WINDHOEK

Russian Foreign Minister also invited Namibian Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah to visit Russia

WINDHOEK, March 5. /TASS/. Russia and Namibia have agreed to improve the legislative groundwork for bilateral cooperation and they hope for an earliest possible signing of a range of accords, visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said here on Monday after talks with the Namibian Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah.

"We voiced out joint support to the efforts of business people, the two countries’ business communities to establish more active direct contacts and to coordinate joint projects in Namibia," he said. "We also agreed to update the legislative and regulatory acts."

"We’re working on a whole range of very useful agreements and intergovernmental memorandums and we’ll do our best to round up their finalization at an earlier possible date," Lavrov said.

As he mentioned Russian-Namibian cooperation in the international arena, he noted the largely identical approaches of both countries to the solution of international conflicts.

"This applies to the Syrian crisis, the problem of Western Sahara and, quite naturally, the Palestinian-Israeli relations," Lavrov said. "The international community has passed decisions in the form of UN Security Council’s resolutions on all these and many other conflicts, including the ones that rage in Africa. Namibia and Russia call for strict compliance with them.".

Invitation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also invited Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah to visit Russia.

Thanking the counterpart, the Russian foreign minister said he expected that next time they will meet in Russia. "Thank you," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

