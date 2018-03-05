Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian MP condemns US ‘Goebbels-style lie’ that Moscow ignores UN’s Syria resolution

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 05, 15:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders claimed on Sunday that Russia had ignored the terms of the UN resolution on ending combat actions in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders

White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, a senior Russian lawmaker, has excoriated unfounded US accusations that Moscow reneged on implementing the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2401 on ending combat actions in Syria.

"The US statement alleging that Russia has been turning a blind eye to fulfilling the UN Security Council Resolution on the situation in Eastern Ghouta is another unproven lie not backed by any facts. Russia always adheres to its international commitments and does not back away from any agreements," said Slutsky, who chairs the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee.

Read also
US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert

Diplomat excoriates US State Department’s discriminatory conduct towards Russian reporter

Meanwhile, Washington’s accusations have become a favorite tool for justifying its own "destructive policy in the Middle East," the lawmaker noted.

"The US takes advantage of the principle of Joseph Goebbels, a German Nazi politician and propaganda minister of the Third Reich, who said that if a lie is big enough, people will eventually come to believe it," he stressed.

"The true US goal in this situation is shaking off its own responsibility for the deaths among the civilian population killed by terrorists of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), and the US played a role in its creation," the legislator pointed out.

White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders claimed on Sunday that Russia had ignored the terms of the UN resolution on ending combat actions in Syria and that led to the deaths of civilians in Eastern Ghouta.

The sixth humanitarian pause began in Eastern Ghouta at 09:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time) on Sunday. Terrorists continue to hold local residents as human shields, not letting them cross the humanitarian corridor. Only two children have managed to break free from the besieged area. On Saturday, militants unleashed sniper fire at the humanitarian corridor, wounding three civilians.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s agricultural exports above arms exports — Putin
2
Putin: Russia’s weapons export in 2017 exceeded $15 billion
3
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
4
Russian MP condemns US ‘Goebbels-style lie’ that Moscow ignores UN’s Syria resolution
5
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
6
Russia’s mortality rate 8% above birth rate in 2017
7
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама