Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat excoriates US State Department’s discriminatory conduct towards Russian reporter

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 02, 17:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Heather Nauert’s outright rebuff stirred indignation even among some American journalists

Share
1 pages in this article
US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert

© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry will allocate special seats for American journalists at press briefings, if the United States dares once again to infringe upon the rights of Russian reporters, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Read also

Putin: Russia might use nukes, if its existence is threatened

Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies

Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile

Putin’s State of the Nation Address sets new record

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert rejected questions from a Russian reporter at a press briefing on Thursday, which concerned bilateral relations and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

"You’re from Russian TV too? OK! Enough said then, I’ll move on," Nauert interrupted. She thus reacted to the Russian reporter’s attempt to clarify Nauert’s remarks about Putin’s speech. Nauert’s outright rebuff stirred indignation even among some American journalists.

"This behavior is unacceptable! If the State Department once again dares to label our journalists who are present at press briefings ‘journalists from Russia’ and stop communicating with them because of that, we will carry out what we promised," Zakharova said. "We will arrange special seats for the so-called journalists from the US at the Foreign Ministry’s press center so that your journalists could feel this time what it is all about."

"Earlier, literally several decades ago, people with different skin color were not allowed to ride on the same bus in the United States. It is necessary to overcome that instead of returning to the flawed practice of the early 19th century, dividing journalists into countries and nationalities. You have no right to deny them access to information due to their nationality," Zakharova stressed. She also thanked "those American reporters who defended their Russian counterparts’ right to access information and be treated equally."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin tells participants in all-Russia media forum about some private aspects
2
Several pre-series Sarmat missiles to enter duty in near future
3
Diplomat excoriates US State Department’s discriminatory conduct towards Russian reporter
4
Gorbachev believes that Vladimir Putin is in the right place
5
Putin names one of main threats to Russia's sovereignty
6
Putin says Russia’s new arms technologies may also be used for civilian purposes
7
Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама