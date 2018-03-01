Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin’s State of the Nation Address sets new record

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 01, 15:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the parliament, the Federal Assembly, lasted for 1 hour and 55 minutes

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Read also

Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the parliament, the Federal Assembly, lasted for 1 hour and 55 minutes, setting a new record.

Nearly half of the address was devoted to Russia’s social and economic development and the second part focused on the country’s defense capabilities and international security.

Until recently, Putin’s longest address to the parliament was in 2012, when the leader spoke for 1 hour and 21 minutes.

For the first time, infographics and video clips were shown on giant TV screens during the president’s address.

Putin’s speech was interrupted with applause almost 60 times.

Реклама