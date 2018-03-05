Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin urges Federal Security Service to protect Russians from extremism

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 05, 14:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The number of these crimes has been on the rise lately, the Russian president noted

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the Federal Security Service to safeguard the Russian society, primarily young people, from the influence of extremism.

"The entire system of effort on countering extremism should work effectively," the president told a meeting of the FSB’s board.

Read also

FSB, Interior Ministry nab 69 extremists from terror-linked group in suburban Moscow raid

Human Rights Council chief welcomes Telegram’s willingness to block extremist channels

Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization

OSCE concerned over Russia’s declaring Jehovah’s Witnesses extremist organization

Russia blocks 3,000 websites for extremist propaganda

The Russian leader recalled that at the recent meeting of the Interior Ministry the sides noted that the number of these crimes has been on the rise lately.

"We need to protect people, first of all young people, from those who try to infect the society with aggression and intolerance, xenophobia and nationalism," he said.

"No matter whether radicalism is political or ideological, it is destructive by its nature and we must protect the country and people’s future from this threat," the president stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
2
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
3
Russia’s agricultural exports above arms exports — Putin
4
Putin praises work of Russian Federal Security Service
5
Russian MP condemns US ‘Goebbels-style lie’ that Moscow ignores UN’s Syria resolution
6
Putin: Russia’s weapons export in 2017 exceeded $15 billion
7
Moscow cancels new round of strategic consultations with US
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама