Putin urges Federal Security Service to protect Russians from extremism

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the Federal Security Service to safeguard the Russian society, primarily young people, from the influence of extremism.

"The entire system of effort on countering extremism should work effectively," the president told a meeting of the FSB’s board.

The Russian leader recalled that at the recent meeting of the Interior Ministry the sides noted that the number of these crimes has been on the rise lately.

"We need to protect people, first of all young people, from those who try to infect the society with aggression and intolerance, xenophobia and nationalism," he said.

"No matter whether radicalism is political or ideological, it is destructive by its nature and we must protect the country and people’s future from this threat," the president stressed.