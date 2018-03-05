Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow collecting data to thwart US meddling in Russia’s affairs — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 05, 14:00 UTC+3

Not only does Washington interfere in Russia’s internal affairs through various channels, but it also tries to blame Russia for the so-called interference in America’s domestic affairs, diplomat says

Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has been consistently collecting information on Washington’s meddling in Russia’s internal affairs, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

Read also

Kremlin: Election meddling worldwide is a ‘rich US tradition’ that even impacts Russia

"I support the need to zone in on efforts by our opponents to sway young people and work in the regions," he said at a meeting of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) temporary commission to protect Russia’s state sovereignty and prevent interference in its affairs. "The focus of this struggle will center on the information space. Information warfare will grow far bitterer, and that’s something we will have to live with during the upcoming period."

According to Ryabkov, Washington, more than others, "not only interferes in Russia’s internal affairs through various channels and in various forms, but also tries to blame Russia for pseudo-interference in America’s domestic affairs."

"The Russian Foreign Ministry streamlined efforts to collect the relevant information. That concerns both attempts to meddle in our affairs and broader detrimental efforts of this kind that the US stoops to committing," Ryabkov noted.

Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
Topics
Foreign policy
TOP STORIES
