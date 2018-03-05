Moscow collecting data to thwart US meddling in Russia’s affairs — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has been consistently collecting information on Washington’s meddling in Russia’s internal affairs, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"I support the need to zone in on efforts by our opponents to sway young people and work in the regions," he said at a meeting of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) temporary commission to protect Russia’s state sovereignty and prevent interference in its affairs. "The focus of this struggle will center on the information space. Information warfare will grow far bitterer, and that’s something we will have to live with during the upcoming period."

According to Ryabkov, Washington, more than others, "not only interferes in Russia’s internal affairs through various channels and in various forms, but also tries to blame Russia for pseudo-interference in America’s domestic affairs."

"The Russian Foreign Ministry streamlined efforts to collect the relevant information. That concerns both attempts to meddle in our affairs and broader detrimental efforts of this kind that the US stoops to committing," Ryabkov noted.