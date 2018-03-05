Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's top diplomat vows to continue protecting rights of compatriots living abroad

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 05, 12:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry will continue doing what is necessary to ensure the legitimate interests of compatriots living abroad, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a welcome address to participants in an international forum dubbed Together with Russia. The address was read out by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin on Monday.

"Today’s meeting is dedicated to the most pressing issues related to the multifaceted activities of the Russian World, aimed at engaging compatriots in our country’s social and political life, including the upcoming presidential election (due on March 18)," Lavrov said.

Read also

Russian diplomat warns those on Mueller’s list against travelling abroad

According to him, "it is hard to overestimate the contribution that the Russian communities based abroad, supported by the World Coordination Council, have made into expanding the Russian-language space and countering attempts to distort history, including the outcome of World War II."

"It is particularly good to see young compatriots take an active part in these activities," Lavrov added.

"We will continue to do what is necessary to ensure the legitimate interests of compatriots living abroad," the Russian top diplomat stressed. "I am confident that the forum’s debates will facilitate the search for effective solutions to the tasks that we have been facing, including preparations for the Sixth World Congress of Russian Compatriots, scheduled to be held later in the year," Lavrov said.

The Together with Russia forum is particularly intended to discuss the most pressing concerns of Russians living abroad and members of Russian communities, as well as to develop initiatives to engage them in Russia’s political and social life.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s agricultural exports above arms exports — Putin
2
Putin: Russia’s weapons export in 2017 exceeded $15 billion
3
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
4
Russian MP condemns US ‘Goebbels-style lie’ that Moscow ignores UN’s Syria resolution
5
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
6
Russia’s mortality rate 8% above birth rate in 2017
7
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама