Russian diplomat warns those on Mueller’s list against travelling abroad

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Travelling abroad could be dangerous for Russian citizens named in an indictment issued by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, warned Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Wednesday.

"The recently published list makes one wonder if it would be wise for those Russian citizens who may face charges from US law enforcement agencies, to leave the country," Ryabkov said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

The senior diplomat pointed out that the list of countries that had extradition agreements with Washington was available at the US State Department’s website, while a link to it was also published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website. "However, even if there is no such an agreement, that is no guarantee for Russian citizens," the diplomat cautioned.

"Many times we have seen that US agencies do not hesitate to abduct our fellow citizens if they have questions for them," he stressed. "This is why it is a very serious matter and everyone should weigh the situation for themselves before travelling abroad," he emphasized.

On February 16, the US Department of Justice indicted 13 individuals and three organizations from Russia for allegedly interfering in the US presidential election in 2016. Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed charges that implicate businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and 12 staff members of the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg, which Washington claims to have taken part in efforts "to defraud" the United States.