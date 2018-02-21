Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat warns those on Mueller’s list against travelling abroad

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 21, 12:31 UTC+3

US agencies do not hesitate to abduct Russian citizens in case they have questions to ask them, the deputy foreign minister said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Travelling abroad could be dangerous for Russian citizens named in an indictment issued by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, warned Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Wednesday.

"The recently published list makes one wonder if it would be wise for those Russian citizens who may face charges from US law enforcement agencies, to leave the country," Ryabkov said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

The senior diplomat pointed out that the list of countries that had extradition agreements with Washington was available at the US State Department’s website, while a link to it was also published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website. "However, even if there is no such an agreement, that is no guarantee for Russian citizens," the diplomat cautioned.

Read also
Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Kremlin slams ‘groundless’ Mueller indictment on alleged Russian meddling in US election

"Many times we have seen that US agencies do not hesitate to abduct our fellow citizens if they have questions for them," he stressed. "This is why it is a very serious matter and everyone should weigh the situation for themselves before travelling abroad," he emphasized.

On February 16, the US Department of Justice indicted 13 individuals and three organizations from Russia for allegedly interfering in the US presidential election in 2016. Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed charges that implicate businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and 12 staff members of the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg, which Washington claims to have taken part in efforts "to defraud" the United States.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Russia to counter unfair US competition in military-technical cooperation
2
Kremlin comments on Donbass reintegration law
3
Russia eyes opportunities for energy cooperation with Pakistan
4
Kremlin blasts Latvia’s ‘obsessive-compulsive’ Russophobic claims as bailout bait
5
Russian, Serbian top diplomats speak against ‘either with us or against us’ choice
6
Lavrov: US admits envoys assigned to dissuade partners from doing business with Russia
7
Nornickel invests $1.7 million in Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company’s modernization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама