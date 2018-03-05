Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov notes Africa should be represented fairly in UN Security Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 05, 10:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow is well aware of Africa’s consolidated stance on reforming the UN Security Council

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Read also

Russia suggests Asian, African developing countries be admitted to UN Security Council

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia is in favor of fair representation of African countries in the UN Security Council, especially since African issues make up a sizable portion of the international organization’s agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the pan-African Hommes d'Afrique magazine in the run-up to his tour of African countries beginning on Monday.

"We are well aware of Africa’s consolidated stance on reforming the UN Security Council outlined at the 2005 Ezulwini Consensus," Lavrov noted. "We share the need for Africa’s equitable representation in the UN Security Council, particularly because of the fact that Africa-related issues make up a considerable part of the UN agenda." Moscow is ready to help African countries realize their aspirations "on the basis of the Council’s expansion model, which would enjoy the widest possible support among UN member-states."

According to Russia’s top diplomat, Moscow expects the African Union to continue adhering to a common approach outlined in the "Ezulwini Consensus." "This is a reliable guarantee that Africa’s interests will not be ignored, the way it happened in the past," he noted. "It is impossible to ignore the shared vision of 50 countries. We are confident that the strength of the African continent is in toeing the common line."

Lavrov reiterated that Russia had maintained trust-based dialogue with African countries on the issue at the UN and on a bilateral level. "In particular, Sierra Leone’s foreign minister visited Moscow in July 2017 as the chairman of the African Union’s Committee of Ten set up to promote African interests in the process of expanding the UN Security Council," Lavrov explained. "[The parties] held an enthusiastic exchange of views and expressed a common understanding that the Security Council could only be reformed through the process of intergovernmental negotiations in New York."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s agricultural exports above arms exports — Putin
2
Putin: Russia’s weapons export in 2017 exceeded $15 billion
3
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
4
Russian MP condemns US ‘Goebbels-style lie’ that Moscow ignores UN’s Syria resolution
5
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
6
Russia’s mortality rate 8% above birth rate in 2017
7
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама