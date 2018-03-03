Russia, US need dialogue on strategic stability — Russian expert

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Washington needs to build dialogue with Moscow on strategic stability after Moscow had unveiled its new types of advanced weaponry, the Valdai discussion club’s program director Andrey Sushentsov told TASS on Saturday.

According to the expert, the end of the Cold War gave US leaders an illusion that they can easily ignore "inconvenient" Russia.

"Moreover, an opinion that circulates in US military circles is that strategic stability no longer exists and the United States has the capacity to deal a crushing blow to Russia," Sushentsov continued. "The announcement of Russia’s advanced weaponry destroys this stereotype. Currently, an equal dialogue on rules of co-existence is gaining importance again."

"At least, this is what Russia has been calling for: responsibility for the fate of the world and global security," the expert said. "However, since those advanced weapons were designed for deterrence, and Moscow and Washington currently have no vital differences worth a big war, US establishment may still view this dialogue as unnecessary."

On Thursday, in his speech to the Federal Assembly Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the most advanced systems of strategic weapons, developed in response to Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM Treaty) and practical deployment of missile shield elements both inside the US and outside its borders.

Among the new cutting-edge weapons are the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons system, a nuclear-armed cruise missile, as well as a dual-capable unmanned underwater vehicle, which is meant for conventional and nuclear missions.

At the same time, the Russian leader stressed that Russia’s growing military might is a solid guarantee for peace on the planet, adding that Russia’s effort to strengthen its defense capabilities were held in line with existing arms control treaties.