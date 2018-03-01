Russia’s new weapons make US missile defense pregnable — top brass

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia’s newest weapons, which President Vladimir Putin described in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Thursday, makes the US missile defense pregnable, said Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

In his opinion, Russia has created cutting-edge weapons that are many years, in some respects, decades ahead of its rivals.

"These weapons are capable of penetrating current and future missile defense systems. What is being created in Poland, Romania and Alaska and slated to be set up in South Korea and Japan - this missile defense umbrella - will turn out to be pregnable. I really do not know why they should spend the money on this umbrella now," Shoigu wondered.

He described Putin’s message as one of the most important ones over the years, "at least as far as the Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry and the country’s security are concerned."

"This message contains a great deal for our Western partners and counterparts and <…> for the country," he added.