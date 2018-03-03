Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov to discuss in Ethiopia new nuclear sciences center, based on Russian reactor

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 03, 11:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lavrov expressed hope the visit "will be a useful input in development of the time-tested relations between the countries"

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the coming visit to Ethiopia will discuss organization of a nuclear sciences center in that country.

"Our plans include organization of Ethiopia’s center for nuclear sciences and technologies, based on the Russian research reactor," he said in an interview with The Reporter Ethiopia.

The foreign minister continued by saying that during the upcoming talks with the Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu he plans "discussing in detail ways to develop further the bilateral cooperation with the focus on its trade, economic and investment components, implementation of joint projects, including in the energy, and nuclear energy".

"Among promising directions is the Russian support in organization there of Ethiopia’s scientific research base for fundamental and applied research," he said.

"We also hope the visit will favor strengthening of the foreign-policy coordination between our countries," Lavrov added.

The Russia foreign minister expressed hope the visit "will be a useful input in development of the time-tested relations between the countries" and called symbolic the fact the visit would take place on the background of 120 years of diplomatic relations.

"We are pleased to see that Russia and Ethiopia pay special attention to this memorial date: celebration events will continue through the year," he said. Moscow and Addis Ababa will have scientific conferences featuring outstanding political and public figures, cultural events, and exhibitions of archived documents.

On March 2, the Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Lavrov on March 5-9 would pay visits to Angola, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

