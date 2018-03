MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will embark on a tour of African countries next week, the ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The minister will go to Africa next week, and these will be several countries. As of now, he is scheduled to visit Angola, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia," Zakharova told the Govorit Moskva radio station.