Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s withdrawal from ECHR not on the agenda, lawmaker assures

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 01, 17:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Media outlets earlier reported that Russia’s authorities might be mulling denunciation of the European Convention on Human Rights

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Read also

Russia's top diplomat reveals what plagues UN Human Rights Council’s work

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The issue of Russia’s withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is not on the table, but the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) may raise questions regarding legitimacy, State Duma Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy said on Thursday, commenting on media reports on this issue.

"I can say that, from a legal perspective, if the Russian delegation does not take part in a vote on judge candidacies and is not represented in the ECtHR, then its decisions may raise questions concerning their legitimacy on Russia’s territory. Still, as far as I know, there is no such issue on the agenda. We are conducting dialogue with our European colleagues and consider it important to preserve common legal space in Europe," Tolstoy told reporters.

Mass media earlier reported, citing sources, that Russia’s authorities are looking into the possibility of denunciation of the European Convention on Human Rights and ending cooperation with the European Court of Human Rights if the anti-Russian position in the court’s decisions is not changed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
2
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
3
Almost 70% of Russians ready to vote for Putin — poll
4
Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies
5
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
6
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
7
Ice hockey team from Russia grabs 2018 Olympic gold with 4-3 OT win over Germany
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама