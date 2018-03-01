Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Almost 70% of Russians ready to vote for Putin — poll

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 01, 7:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the previous survey on February 12-18, a total of 69.5% of respondents were ready to support Putin

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Almost 70% of respondents interviewed by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) are ready to support incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin in the upcoming March 18 presidential election.

During the survey, held on February 19-22 and 24-26, respondents were asked who they would vote for should the presidential election take place next Saturday.

"As of February 19-26, 69.1% of Russians are ready to vote for Vladimir Putin," reads the survey, obtained by TASS.

During the previous survey on February 12-18, a total of 69.5% of respondents were ready to support Putin.

"The support for the leader remains within the established corridor: the level of Putin’s electoral support for each day in the second half of February remains within the narrow margin of 67-72," VTsIOM said.

The approval ratings of other presidential candidates are as follows: Pavel Grudinin of the Communist Party - 7.8% (up by 0.3 percentage points since the previous survey), LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky - 5.9% (up 0.6 percentage points), TV socialite Ksenia Sobchak - 1.6% (up 0.7 percentage points), Yabloko party founder Grigory Yavlinsky - 0.9% (down 0.5 percentage points), Sergei Baburin of the Russian All-People’s Union - 0.3% (down 0.1 percentage points).

The ratings of Boris Titov (Party of Growth) and Maxim Suraikin (Communists of Russia) remained unchanged, at 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

"The electoral situation remains stable in past days," said Mikhail Mamonov, who heads the pollster’s Political Analysis and Consulting Department.

The nationwide telephone poll, involving 7,000 people over the age of 18, selected from the nationwide base of telephone numbers. The margin of error does not exceed 1.2% at the 95% confidence level.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
2
Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies
3
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
4
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
5
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
6
Russia begins tests of promising Sarmat missile complex
7
Russia begins serial production of new cutting-edge glide vehicle
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама