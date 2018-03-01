Almost 70% of Russians ready to vote for Putin — poll

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Almost 70% of respondents interviewed by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) are ready to support incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin in the upcoming March 18 presidential election.

During the survey, held on February 19-22 and 24-26, respondents were asked who they would vote for should the presidential election take place next Saturday.

"As of February 19-26, 69.1% of Russians are ready to vote for Vladimir Putin," reads the survey, obtained by TASS.

During the previous survey on February 12-18, a total of 69.5% of respondents were ready to support Putin.

"The support for the leader remains within the established corridor: the level of Putin’s electoral support for each day in the second half of February remains within the narrow margin of 67-72," VTsIOM said.

The approval ratings of other presidential candidates are as follows: Pavel Grudinin of the Communist Party - 7.8% (up by 0.3 percentage points since the previous survey), LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky - 5.9% (up 0.6 percentage points), TV socialite Ksenia Sobchak - 1.6% (up 0.7 percentage points), Yabloko party founder Grigory Yavlinsky - 0.9% (down 0.5 percentage points), Sergei Baburin of the Russian All-People’s Union - 0.3% (down 0.1 percentage points).

The ratings of Boris Titov (Party of Growth) and Maxim Suraikin (Communists of Russia) remained unchanged, at 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

"The electoral situation remains stable in past days," said Mikhail Mamonov, who heads the pollster’s Political Analysis and Consulting Department.

The nationwide telephone poll, involving 7,000 people over the age of 18, selected from the nationwide base of telephone numbers. The margin of error does not exceed 1.2% at the 95% confidence level.