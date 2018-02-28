Moscow ready to assist Seoul and Pyongyang in unification process

GENEVA, February 28. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to help South and North Korea in the unification process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The point is not whether or not we discussed this issue [of the rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang at a meeting with South Korea’s top diplomat]. The Korean unification issue is on the agenda as a fundamental task, the objective these two countries are moving towards," Lavrov noted, adding that each of these countries has an agency, which oversees these issues.

"Naturally, we support the Korean people’s aspirations to restore its unity. We are ready to help, but Seoul and Pyongyang have the final word. If they, during their contacts, decide that our assistance is necessary, I guarantee that we will render any assistance, which will be useful to our neighbors," the minister said.