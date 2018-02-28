Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow stands against Western ideas of alternatives to OPCW and UN Security Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 28, 14:22 UTC+3 GENEVA
GENEVA, February 28. /TASS/. Russia is against any new initiatives proposed as substitutes for the functions of the UN Security Council and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Wednesday.

OPCW studying reports of possible chemical weapons use in Syria

He recalled that at an informal meeting convened at France’s initiative on Wednesday attempts were made to advertise what he described as "another anti-Syrian creature" - an International Partnership Against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons.

"We confirm the impermissibility of creating such non-inclusive initiatives behind closed doors with the aim of substituting for the OPCW and the UN Security Council, where it would be possible to meet comfortably with a group of close companions behind closed doors with no alternative points of view voiced to think up excuses for the policy of trying to replace the regime in Syria," Lavrov said.

