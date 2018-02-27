Russian Politics & Diplomacy
OPCW studying reports of possible chemical weapons use in Syria

World
February 27, 16:24 UTC+3 THE HAGUE

The OPCW Fact-Finding Mission was set up in 2014 to establish facts amid allegations on the possible use of poisonous substances in Syri

© EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

THE HAGUE, February 27. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) continues to study all credible statements concerning the possible use of poisonous substances in Syria, the organization said in a statement in response to a request from TASS to comment on media reports asserting that the organization is investigating the possible use of chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta.

Russian diplomat believes situation in Syria undermines OPCW's authority

"OPCW's Technical Secretariat continues to examine all credible allegations of chemical weapons use, reported by media or other sources, including the most recent allegations," the organization said. "A report by the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission on the conclusions will be provided to the OPCW States Parties for their consideration."

The OPCW Fact-Finding Mission was set up in 2014 to establish facts amid allegations on the possible use of poisonous substances in Syria. However, it has no mandate to identify those responsible for the incidents. To that end, in 2015 the UN Security Council established the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism to investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria. However, its mandate that expired in November 2017 was not extended due to disagreements in the Security Council regarding the need to amend its work.

Topics
Syrian conflict
