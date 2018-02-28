Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Thailand agree to step up fight against terrorism financing

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 28, 10:20 UTC+3 BANGKOK

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has held negotiations with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prawit Wongsuwan

BANGKOK, February 28. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has held negotiations with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prawit Wongsuwan in Bangkok on Wednesday, the Russian Security Council’s press service told TASS.

Russia interested in exports of meat, dairy products to Thailand

"Nikolay Patrushev and Prawit Wongsuwan have summed up the results of the fourth working group meeting on security, during which the two countries’ delegations dwelled on the prospects of Russian-Thai cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, including countering terrorism financing," the report says.

The Russian Security Council noted that the parties agreed "that their security services will share more information on the specified issues and determined further moves in the area of justice and law enforcement." Besides, the Russian side suggested holding isolated bilateral consultations on international information security. The meeting also focused on military-technical cooperation.

Patrushev arrived in Bangkok on a working visit on Tuesday. He will go to Indonesia from Thailand.

