Russia interested in exports of meat, dairy products to Thailand

BANGKOK, February 21. /TASS/. Russian producers are interested in exports of meat and dairy products to Thailand, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alexey Gruzdev told reporters on Wednesday.

"Specific companies are interested in mutual inspections. Inspections of our meat producers take place," the official said responding to a question whether Russia holds talks on opening of the Thai meat and dairy markets for Russian products.

It is difficult to evaluate the capacity of this market so far; deliveries are important within the framework of comprehensive promotion of Russian agricultural products in Asia, Gruzdev said.

Russia is also interested in investments from Thailand within the framework of agricultural facilities’ construction in Russian regions, the deputy minister said. Thai CP Group is holding talks with owners of a dairy plant in the Ryazan Region now, Gruzdev said. There should be more such projects, he added.

Grain exports to Thailand

Russia and Thailand will discuss potential exports of Russian grain to the Thai market, Gruzdev said.

Currently, Russia’s grain export to Thailand only amounts to 0.17 thousand tonnes. However, Russian producers consider the market to be promising.

"The business mission comprises representatives of the agricultural sector, particularly the United Grain Company. Consultations are being held on the sidelines of the event, providing a required regulatory framework. Particularly, consultations are carried out between Rosselkhoznadzor (Russian phytosanitary regulator - TASS) and respective quarantine bodies of Thailand for them to agree on conditions, requirements for grain to be supplied in the future," Gruzdev said when asked whether Russia plans to boost grain exports to the kingdom.

He also did not rule out that the issue of setting up a grain hub in Thailand for further grain deliveries to Asia would be raised in the future.

"In theory, this all (grain hub to be established in Thailand - TASS) is possible. It depends on the environment, the market demand. On the whole, taking into account Thailand’s significant role in the ASEAN, this all is possible. Further on, the matter depends on particular companies," Deputy Minister said.

Russia’s Agriculture Ministry has repeatedly mentioned South-East Asia as one of prior markets for the country’s exports of agriculture products. In 2017, Russia’s grain harvest hit a record of 134.1 mln tonnes. As its export shipments of grain are going to rise, Moscow is keen to tap new markets and boost supplies through already established channels.