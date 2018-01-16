Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Thailand sees four-year record in Russian tourist flows during 2017

Business & Economy
January 16, 15:48 UTC+3 BANGKOK

About 1.3 mln Russians visited the kingdom last year

© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

BANGKOK, January 16. /TASS/. Thailand saw the highest number of Russian tourists in four years, with 1.3 mln Russians visiting the kingdom in 2017, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia tourist flows to Japan reach record high in 2017

The ministry noted that the kingdom experienced stable hike in Russian tourist flows throughout 2017. Overall, 1,346,000 Russians visited Thailand in 12 months, up 22.9% when compared to the same period for 2016.

This year, Thailand also reported a record number of foreign tourists. The kingdom’s resorts serviced 35.4 mln vacationers who spent more than $50 bln there, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said.

Thailand is one of the most popular recreation areas in the Southeast Asia among Russians, but the number of Russian holidaymakers in the kingdom has been declining for almost two years, since March 2014. In 2016, over 1 million Russian citizens visited Thailand’s resorts, up 23.3% from 2015. The highest number of Russian travelers could be seen in Thailand’s resorts in 2013, when 1.7 mln tourists from Russia visited the Asian country.

