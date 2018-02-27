French president’s visit to Russia may become milestone in bilateral relations

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming visit to Russia in May should lead to a breakthrough in Russian-French relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"We are aimed at providing an agenda for the presidents’ negotiations that would correspond to the agreement reached in Versailles on achieving a major breakthrough in our relations," he said.

"Today we have a good chance to review all key international problems in detail, map out ways of cooperation on the thorniest issues, including those on which our opinions differ sometimes," Lavrov added.

Macron will be visiting Russia on May 24-25. He plans to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as a guest of honor.