French president’s visit to Russia may become milestone in bilateral relations

February 27, 14:39 UTC+3

Macron will be visiting Russia on May 24-25

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron

© EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming visit to Russia in May should lead to a breakthrough in Russian-French relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Read also
French President Emmanuel Macron

Putin and Macron discuss preparations for French president’s visit to Russia

"We are aimed at providing an agenda for the presidents’ negotiations that would correspond to the agreement reached in Versailles on achieving a major breakthrough in our relations," he said.

"Today we have a good chance to review all key international problems in detail, map out ways of cooperation on the thorniest issues, including those on which our opinions differ sometimes," Lavrov added.

Macron will be visiting Russia on May 24-25. He plans to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as a guest of honor.

