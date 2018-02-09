Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin and Macron discuss preparations for French president’s visit to Russia

World
February 09, 13:58 UTC+3

Emmanuel Macron's visit to Russia is scheduled for May

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron

© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have discussed over the phone Russian-French relations, including preparations for the French leader’s visit to Russia this coming May, the Kremlin press service reported following their telephone conversation.

"The heads of state exchanged views on pressing issues of Russian-French relations, including preparations for Macron’s upcoming visit to Russia in May and participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). While discussing trade, economic and investment issues, Putin briefed his counterpart on the results of his recent meeting with representatives of big French businesses," the press service said.

Putin and Macron also spoke highly of the work of the Trianon Dialogue Russian-French civil society forum, which is gaining momentum.

A "digital platform" is beginning its work as part of this forum, the Kremlin press servide said.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
