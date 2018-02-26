Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU postpones extention of blacklist for Russia to avoid ill-considered moves — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 26, 21:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The declared formal reason for this decision is that "not all the countries have finalized the necessary internal procedures"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The European Union has postponed a decision to extend its blacklist targeting Russia, as its countries don’t want to take ill-considered moves, Russia’s EU Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov told Rossiya 24 television on Monday.

"I think the main reason for their not doing it today is that back at the previous stage half-a-year ago, some EU countries warned the others and the EU leadership that the issue is rather serious and the timing is rather sensitive for passing decisions automatically, instead of discussing this situation each time," the ambassador said. "The declared formal reason is that not all the countries have finalized the necessary internal procedures," Chizhov added.

Read also

EU may formally decide on extension of Russian 'black list' in March

He explained that the formal decision on extending the EU blacklist for Russia must be passed at the level of the Council of the European Union before March 15, the date when this package of sanctions expires. "In order to extend sanctions, they need a session of the Council of the EU, a ministerial level. It should not be necessarily the foreign ministers, but ministers of transport or agriculture can take part," he said.

A total of 150 individuals and 38 organizations are on the EU blacklist for Russia.

Package of sanctions

The European Union imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow: economic sanctions, individual restrictions and Crimea-related sanctions.

Sectoral sanctions were initially levied on July 31, 2014, and covered financial, energy and defense sectors, as well as dual-use goods. Economic sanctions include restricted access to EU’s primary and secondary capital markets for five Russian financial institutions and their subsidiaries founded outside the European Union, in which the state holds a majority stake, as well as for three biggest Russian energy companies and three defense firms.

They also include embargoed weapons trade and ban on exports of dual-use goods for military purposes to Russia, as well as restricted access to certain strategic technologies and services that may be used for oil exploration and production, for Russia.

There are also two independent sanctions packages, related to Ukraine. First, those are individual restrictions, meaning bans on trips and frozen banking assets in Europe (if such exist or have been revealed) for 150 persons and 38 organizations. Finally, there is a package of targeted sanctions against Crimea, which European businesses are banned to hold any ties with.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Amazon to broadcast six Russian TV shows online
2
CAS releases details of Russian curler Krushelnitsky's doping case
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Russian envoy calls for engaging constructive powers to work on Syria’s constitution
5
Iraq seeks to sizably expand economic ties with Russia, says foreign minister
6
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
7
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама