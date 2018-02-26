Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian telecom watchdog removes ban on Navalny’s webpages

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 26, 15:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On February 10, the blogger was notified that two of his website’s pages had been included in the list of banned information

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia’s telecom and IT watchdog said on Monday it removed webpages of blogger Alexei Navalny’s website from the registry of banned information after the website’s administration had complied with the court’s decision.

Read also

Media watchdog orders to block access to Navalny’s website following tycoon’s lawsuit

"Since the Internet resource’s administration has complied with the demands of the court these pages [of Navalny’s website] were removed from the single registry on Monday," a spokesman for the Russian regulator, Roskomnadzor, said.

On February 10, Roskomnadzor notified Navalny that two of his website’s pages had been included in the list of banned information. The regulator cited a ruling issued earlier by the southern Krasnodar region’s Ust-Labinsky District Court.

Deripaska’s lawsuit

Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska filed a lawsuit against Anastasia Vashukevich (Nastya Rybka) and Alexander Kirillov (Alex Lesley), who had posted his private photos on their social media accounts, as well as audio recordings of his conversations, thus violating his privacy. The lawsuit did not directly concern Navalny, who had used the content available on social media for investigative purposes. The court upheld the plaintiff’s request and ruled that access to Deripaska’s personal information be blocked until the dispute was resolved.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Amazon to broadcast six Russian TV shows online
2
CAS releases details of Russian curler Krushelnitsky's doping case
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Russian envoy calls for engaging constructive powers to work on Syria’s constitution
5
Iraq seeks to sizably expand economic ties with Russia, says foreign minister
6
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
7
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама