Russian telecom watchdog removes ban on Navalny’s webpages

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia’s telecom and IT watchdog said on Monday it removed webpages of blogger Alexei Navalny’s website from the registry of banned information after the website’s administration had complied with the court’s decision.

"Since the Internet resource’s administration has complied with the demands of the court these pages [of Navalny’s website] were removed from the single registry on Monday," a spokesman for the Russian regulator, Roskomnadzor, said.

On February 10, Roskomnadzor notified Navalny that two of his website’s pages had been included in the list of banned information. The regulator cited a ruling issued earlier by the southern Krasnodar region’s Ust-Labinsky District Court.

Deripaska’s lawsuit

Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska filed a lawsuit against Anastasia Vashukevich (Nastya Rybka) and Alexander Kirillov (Alex Lesley), who had posted his private photos on their social media accounts, as well as audio recordings of his conversations, thus violating his privacy. The lawsuit did not directly concern Navalny, who had used the content available on social media for investigative purposes. The court upheld the plaintiff’s request and ruled that access to Deripaska’s personal information be blocked until the dispute was resolved.