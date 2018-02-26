Russian top diplomat forecasts more 'fake news' aimed at tearing apart Syria

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Moscow forecasts more fake news over the situation in Syria aimed at discrediting Damascus and eventually splitting the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We were asked about whether anyone will try to use UN Security Council Resolution 2401 to achieve other goals? They will, and they are already trying," he said. "Mass media released fake news saying that chlorine was used yesterday or this morning in Eastern Ghouta (a Damascus suburb - TASS), referring to an anonymous source living in the US."

There may be more fake news, Lavrov said. "We know where they will come from," the Russian foreign minister noted.

"The attempts (at misinformation) will continue for the sole purpose of discrediting government forces and blaming them for all mortal sins and war crimes," he said. "This will be done with the aim of systematically pushing ahead with actions that we already observe in the eastern regions of Syria, where the United States is enforcing its scenario of creating a quasi-state and dismembering the country. We will continue to discuss this theme further on with the Americans and with their allies in the coalition."

"They (the US and its allies - TASS) should explain why these actions are taken despite the fact that Resolution 2401 proved the need for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. So, there are many questions here," he said.

The resolution may be a success, the minister said, if "all Syrian sides on the ‘land’ and all who support them will be governed by the UN Security Council’s requirements." "[In particular,] coordinating some specific aspects of the ceasefire to ensure a minimal 30-day pause to provide humanitarian and medical access to the population in the corresponding Syrian areas," the Russian foreign minister said.

The UN Security Council’s resolution on the ceasefire in Syria

On February 24, the UN Security Council unilaterally adopted Resolution 2401 demanding ceasefire across Syria’s whole territory for at least 30 days to provide humanitarian help to the population. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia supported this document, because it urges the warring sides in Syria to end hostilities as quickly as possible, execute earlier coordinated agreements in this regard and negotiate general de-escalation and settlement of long humanitarian pauses across the country’s territory." The diplomat pointed out that the ceasefire does not include the operation against terrorist organizations in Syria.