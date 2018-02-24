Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Swedish foreign ministers discuss humanitarian resolution on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 24, 18:51 UTC+3

The phone conversation was requested by Sweden

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a phone talk with Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The two foreign ministers shared views on Syrian settlement, in particular in the context of debates at the United Nations Security Council concerning the humanitarian resolution on Syria," the statement said.

The phone conversation was requested by Sweden.

Sweden and Kuwait drafted a UN resolution ordering a 30-day ceasefire across Syria. Under the resolution due to be voted at the UN Security Council, the ceasefire would exempt attacks against the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) and the groups affiliated with it. The document urges the parties to the conflict to lift the blockade of populates localities, to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in need and to evacuate the sick and wounded.

Initially, the vote was scheduled for Friday but was later postponed. Closed-door consultations failed to achieve consensus among the Security Council members on Saturday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that Russia was ready to negotiate the Syria ceasefire resolution if it guaranteed that insurgents, largely in Eastern Ghouta, would keep the ceasefire and stop shelling Damascus.

Eastern Ghouta, controlled by militants and besieged by Syrian government forces, is included in one of the Syrian de-escalation zones established in accordance with the May 4 decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged to halt fighting immediately in Eastern Ghouta in order to enable humanitarian deliveries and evacuation of the wounded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria ceasefire resolution should not be used as pretext for military action — UN envoy
2
Iraq needs S-400 air defense systems to defend against air attacks — MP
3
Russia, Serbia are objects of overt pressure - Lavrov
4
Putin stresses trust is vital in military affairs
5
Russian, Swedish foreign ministers discuss humanitarian resolution on Syria
6
UN SC unanimously passes resolution demanding 30-day ceasefire across Syria
7
Domestic upgrade of Ukraine’s MiG-29 fighter jets unsafe — manufacturer
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама