Korean Peninsula’s situation requires active dialogue Russia-US - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The current situation on the Korean Peninsula requires an active dialogue between Moscow and Washington, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

"I am confident, the dynamically changing situation on the Korean Peninsula requires an active dialogue on this topic between Russia and the U.S.," he said.

According to the deputy foreign minister, Russia has invited the U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun to visit Moscow for another round of bilateral consultations.

"We are discussing dates, convenient for both sides," Morgulov said. "I cannot say, when this meeting may happen."

Morgulov’s previous consultations with the U.S. counterpart were in July, 2017.