More than 100 observers from OSCE PA to monitor Russian election, says envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 22, 21:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian presidential election is scheduled to be held on March 18

MOSCOW, February 22./TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe will send 111 observers from 30 countries to monitor the Russian presidential election on March 18, the head of the Russian delegation to the OSCE PA, Pyotr Tolstoy, said on Thursday.

"A total of 111 OSCE Parliamentary Assembly observers from 30 different countries will arrive to monitor the Russian election, we have got their list and are now waiting for the documents for their accreditation," Tolstoy, who is also Vice Speaker of the State Duma lower house of parliament, said as he met with Acting President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli on the sidelines of an OSCE PA session in Vienna.

 The Russian presidential election is scheduled to be held on March 18.

