‘I was allowed to go’ – blogger Navalny leaves precinct after summoned to sign complaint

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Blogger Alexey Navalny has left the police precinct where he had been taken earlier on Thursday to sign a notification of administrative charges against him, as follows from his post on Twitter.

"It is true I was allowed to go. I was asked to sign a notification of a case against me under Article 20.2.8 of the Administrative Code (repeated violation of regulations on rallying and picketing punishable with up to 30 days of arrest) and that’s all. Then they offered to drop me off wherever I would like to go. I refused and went to work. I still have no idea what it was and why seven people had escorted me," Navalny said.

Earlier, Navalny’s lawyer Olga Mikhailova told TASS her client had been detained and taken to a police precinct to sign an official complaint.

On January 28, police detained Navalny during an unauthorized demonstration. According to the Moscow police press-service, he had been delivered to a local police station to fill out an official complaint over an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 20 of the Administrative Code (violation of the established rules on assembly, rallying, demonstrations, street marches or picketing). Later Navalny was released without any need to sign in exchange for a pledge to report to the police later.