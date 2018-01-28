Rallies of Navalny’s supporters held in 46 Russian regions

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Supporters of Russian opposition activist and blogger Alexei Navalny held rallies in 46 Russian region. No serious violations of public order were reported, a spokesman for the Russian interior ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"Mass rallies authorized by the local authorities were organized today in 46 Russian regions. Rallies in Barnaul, Khabarovsk and Kemerovo brought together 150 participants each. Not more than 100 people took part in such rallies in each of the cities of Magnitogorsk, Orenburg and Kurgan. About 200 people took part in rallies in Krasnoyarsk, Tomsk, Vladivostok and Irkutsk, each. As many as 600 people gather for a rally in Novosibirsk and 550 - in Nizhny Novgorod. A rally in Yekaterinburg brought together less than one thousand participants," the spokesman said, adding that rallies in other Russian cities had been attended by less one hundred people, while about 1,000 people took part in an unauthorized rally in Moscow.

"Police and National Guard officers, as well as people’s militias secured law and order at these rallies. No serious violations of public order were reported," the spokesman added.