Lavrov says EU demands to follow anti-Russian sentiments are short-lived

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 22, 3:06 UTC+3 BELGRADE

In 2014, the European Union imposed sanctions against Russia in connection with the events in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

BELGRADE, February 22. /TASS/. The European Union's demand for all countries interested in cooperation to follow anti-Russian sentiments will not last long, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"We know that the European Union proposes, within the framework of the negotiating chapters on Serbia's accession to the EU, a number of conditions, including foreign policy, related to joining the sanctions against Russia," Lavrov said.

However, according to the Russian minister, today more and more countries consider this confrontational policy of the EU counterproductive. "Therefore, I do not think that the demands to take the anti-Russian position will live for a long time," he added.

In 2014, the European Union imposed sanctions against Russia in connection with the events in Ukraine and the reunification of Crimea with Russia, repeatedly expanded and extended them.

