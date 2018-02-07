Lavrov: Europe does not see eye to eye with Washington’s Russia policy

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. European countries do not fully support Washington’s policies towards Moscow and other controversial issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a master class for the Leaders of Russia contest finalists.

"Europe does not fully agree with everything that the US is doing towards Russia by a long shot. This point of view has already been publicly voiced, including the issue of [anti-Russian] sanctions, where Europeans insist that any steps made by the US should be discussed and agreed upon with them beforehand and should not inflict any economic damage on European companies," the top diplomat said.

Earlier in January, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel voiced the EU’s decision not to expand anti-Russian punitive measures during his three-day trip to Russia. Besides, a group of deputies in Brussels submitted a resolution to the Belgian Parliament with an appeal to initiate the removal of anti-Russian sanctions in the Council of the European Union.

The Russian foreign minister noted that Europe also does not support the approach of its allies on a number of other issues, which are at risk of escalation, for example, the Iran nuclear deal.

"Europe is not at all delighted with the demands of the US to significantly change this program, which would derail all the compromises reached during the course of hammering out this agreement," Lavrov said. He added that such a revision of the deal or the US withdrawal from the settlement could lead to unpredictable consequences.