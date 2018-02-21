Russian diplomat, UN envoy for Somalia discuss fight against terrorism

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Special Representative of the UN Secretary General to Somalia, Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) Michael Keating have discussed the fight against terrorism in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"There was a thorough exchange of views on the situation in the Horn of Africa, while the focus was on ways to resolve the Somalia issue," the statement reads. "The parties had a detailed discussion of issues concerning state building, federalization and the fight against terrorism in Somalia," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

According to the statement, Keating "commended Russia’s role in ensuring peace in the region in light of the challenges and threats rooted in the remaining conflict potential." "The parties pointed to the need to continue comprehensive global efforts aimed at assisting the Somali government in strengthening security and restoring the country’s economy and social system."

"Russia confirmed readiness to continue providing political and diplomatic support to the Mogadishu authorities and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) so that lasting peace would be restored in Somalia," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.