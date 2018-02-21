Kremlin blasts Latvia’s ‘obsessive-compulsive’ Russophobic claims as bailout bait

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Accusations against Russia of alleged cyberattacks in the wake of a banking crisis sweeping Latvia look like signs of obsessive-compulsive behavior, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"You are witnessing how lots of diverse allegations against Russia can be heard from various capitals and at various levels. They seem to have symptoms of an obsessive-compulsive disorder, since such accusations lack common sense and a sense of reality each time," Peskov explained. "We perceive fully well that this campaign continues and calmly clarify our position. And we will carry on."

The Kremlin commented on a statement that Latvia’s Defense Ministry released in the wake of a crisis rocking Latvia’s banking sector and a corruption scandal around its Central Bank’s governor. The ministry claims that an alleged massive cyberattack might have been launched against the Baltic state by a foreign country.

The Latvian defense ministry alleged that the information operation "by its structure and execution, is identical to those observed in pre-election periods in the US, France and Germany."

In the meantime, Peskov said that this "was neither an issue for the Kremlin nor for the Russian president."

"Apparently, it is our Latvian counterparts’ domestic affair and we would prefer not to interfere in those things," he concluded.