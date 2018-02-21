Lavrov urges UN, NATO to respond to attacks on Russian facilities in Kiev

LJUBLJANA, February 21. /TASS/. The United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Council of Europe, the European Union and NATO should respond to the attacks on Russian facilities in Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with his Slovenian counterpart Karl Erjavec.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the attacks staged by neo-Nazis against the Russian facilities in Ukraine are encouraged by the Kiev authorities.

"We are waiting for a principal response of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and certainly, the European Union and NATO as these two latter structures are especially concerned over the settlement in Ukraine," Lavrov stressed.

On February 17, some 30 members of Ukraine’s S14 (Sich) nationalist group and the Right Sector (outlawed in Russia) assaulted the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev. They splashed black and red paint on the building’s walls and wrote insulting slogans on them. The attackers also took down and desecrated the Russian flag.

The next day, members of the neo-Nazi Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (outlawed in Russia) again attacked the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev. They threw stones and metal items at the windows of the building and broke its door. After that, the radicals turned against the office of Russia’s Alfa Bank located in the Center’s vicinity. The radicals also attacked a Sberbank office, chanting slogans against Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has voiced a strong protest to Kiev over the attacks.