KIEV, February 18. /TASS/. The neo-Nazi group Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) has attacked the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kiev, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

Radicals tossed stones and metal items at the windows of the building and broke its door.

Police cordons around the building did not interfere.

After that, the radicals turned against the office of Russia’s Alfa Bank, located in the vicinity but were stopped by the police.