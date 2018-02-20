Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss non-proliferation issues

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 20, 19:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian and Israeli diplomats have discussed issues related to non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev

Russian security official, Israeli premier discuss security cooperation

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General for diplomacy Alon Ushpiz have held a meeting on Tuesday, discussing issues related to non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"There has been a thorough exchange of views concerning global security, while the focus was on non-proliferation issues and arms control," the statement reads.

The Israeli diplomat also met with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East, the Palestine-Israeli conflict and relations between Russia and Israel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
2
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
3
Ukraine’s Donbass reintegration law shows Kiev set to to resolve conflict by force — DPR
4
Doping charges against Krushelnitsky impact Russian women curlers' results, says expert
5
One year on: Remembering Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin
6
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
7
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама