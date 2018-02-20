Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss non-proliferation issues

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General for diplomacy Alon Ushpiz have held a meeting on Tuesday, discussing issues related to non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"There has been a thorough exchange of views concerning global security, while the focus was on non-proliferation issues and arms control," the statement reads.

The Israeli diplomat also met with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East, the Palestine-Israeli conflict and relations between Russia and Israel.