Russian security official, Israeli premier discuss security cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 1:00 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

The meeting focused on a number of aspects of Russian-Israeli security cooperation

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev

© Alexei Nikolsky/TASS

TEL AVIV, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss cooperation in security and countermeasures against attempts to revise the outcome of the World War II, the Russian official’s spokesman said on Thursday.

"In Jerusalem, Patrushev was received by Prime Minister Netanyahu. The meeting focused on a number of aspects of Russian-Israeli security cooperation, including those in continuation of agreements reached during the latest meeting of Netanyahu and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in Moscow," he said.

"The sides paid special attention to consolidation of Russian-Israeli efforts in countering the revival of Nazism, the spread of nationalist ideology and distortion of history, including attempts to review the results of the WWII," the spokesman added.

As part of his visit to Jerusalem earlier in the day, Patrushev met with Israeli National Defense Council Secretary Meir Ben-Shabbat. During the talks, "it was noted that the Russian Federation makes efforts to stabilize the situation in the region, to achieve political and diplomatic settlement of crises in the Middle East," the Russian Security Council’s press service said.

The officials also stressed that Russia and Israel "are at the front line of struggle against the revival of neo-Nazi movements in a number of states," and "our countries are close in their rejection of anti-Semitism; jointly oppose attempts to falsify history and to "glorify" Nazism, to deny the Holocaust and the Soviet Union’s crucial role in the victory over the Nazi Germany.".

