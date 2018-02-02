Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Israeli security chiefs note Moscow's efforts to stabilize Middle East

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 0:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The officials also discussed bilateral military cooperation, cooperation of the two states’ special services, law-enforcement agencies and judicial ministries

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian president's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The secretaries of Russian and Israeli defense councils, Nikolai Patrushev and Meir Ben-Shabbat, have noted Russia’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East during the Russian-Israeli defense consultations.

"It was noted that the Russian Federation makes efforts to stabilize the situation in the region, to achieve political and diplomatic settlement of crises in the Middle East," the Russian Security Council’s press service said in a statement.

The participants of the consultations said that Russia and Israel "are at the front line of struggle against the revival of neo-Nazi movements in a number of states."

"It was stressed that our countries are close in their rejection of anti-Semitism; jointly oppose attempts to falsify history and to "glorify" Nazism, to deny the Holocaust and the Soviet Union’s crucial role in the victory over the Nazi Germany," the statement reads.

The officials also discussed bilateral military cooperation, cooperation of the two states’ special services, law-enforcement agencies and judicial ministries.

Among other issues discussed at the meeting was the security aspect of Russia's preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"The sides agreed that Israel and Russia have amassed vast experience in the fight against terrorism, that they are facing common challenges and threats posed by international terrorist organizations," the statement reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Encyclopedia on 2018 FIFA World Cup to come out in mid-April
2
Russia to celebrate 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat at Battle of Stalingrad
3
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
4
US suspends sanctions against Russian security chiefs during their visit to Washington
5
Russia calls for ‘political wisdom’ in talks on UN Security Council reform
6
Putin backs idea of Rostec providing funds for MC-21 project
7
Russian ambassador castigates Denmark for painting surreal ‘Russian threat’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама