Russia ready to help in Afrin conflict settlement — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 19, 21:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On January 20, Turkey’s General Staff announced the launch of Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish People's Protection Units in Syria’s Afrin

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia will be ready to assist in the settlement of a conflict in Syrian Afrin (65 kilometers from Aleppo) if the parties deem this necessary, Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa said on Monday.

Kurdish fighters destroy Turkish tanks in Syria’s Afrin — reports

"Russia is not imposing its role on anyone," said Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister. "If somebody sees it is needed, we are ready to do a good turn so that to stop bloodshed and find common denominators," he went on to say.

"The most important for us is the approaches stemming from the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty and unity of Syria," the Russian diplomat said.

On January 20, Turkey’s General Staff announced the launch of Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and forces of the Democratic Union Party in Syria’s Afrin area, where about 1.5 mln Syrian Kurds and refugees from Syria’s other regions reside. Ankara deems these organizations as terrorist.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
