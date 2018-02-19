Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Algeria joins FSB databank on foreign terrorists, notes Russian top diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 19, 18:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In October 2017, the FSB director said 34 intelligence services from 26 countries had joined the FSB-initiated international databank on combatting terrorism

Algerian and Russian Foreign Ministers, Abdelkader Massahel and Sergey Lavrov

Algerian and Russian Foreign Ministers, Abdelkader Massahel and Sergey Lavrov

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Algeria has joined the international databank on foreign terrorists created by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with his Algerian counterpart Abdelkader Massahel on Monday.

"This is one more step towards closer cooperation on thwarting the terrorist threat," the top diplomat said. Lavrov said both countries’ counterterrorism channels encompassed not only the foreign ministries, but also law enforcement agencies and security councils."

In October 2017, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said 34 intelligence services from 26 countries had joined the FSB-initiated international databank on combatting terrorism.

