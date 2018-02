MUNICH, February 17. /TASS/. Russia was ready for a meeting of the Normandy Four group in Munich but gaps in the negotiation timetable had not been filled in, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on Saturday.

"I was ready, both yesterday and today, but German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel was summoned to Berlin, as far as I understand," Lavrov said. "Today we were ready as well. There were a few gaps [in the timetable] but nobody has filled them in yet.".