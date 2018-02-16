Lavrov stresses that US intends to carve up parts of Syria

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Washington is seeking to isolate and cut off a vast part of Syria’s territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Euronews television channel on Friday.

"They [the United States] seem to be seeking to isolate a vast part of the Syrian territory from the rest of the country in violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

"A US taskforce and other units are illegally staying in Syria, without any invitation from Damascus (the legitimate government) or a United Nations Security Council mandate," he added.

"Obviously, the United States has some strategy, which, I think, is geared to keep its military presence in Syria forever," he noted. "They are seeking to do the same in Iraq and in Afghanistan, in spite of all their previous promises."